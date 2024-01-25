Wizards Coach Moves To Front Office Role, Interim Coach Steps In

Wes Unseld Jr. (Credit: All-Pro Reels)

WASHINGTON – On January 25, 2024, the Washington Wizards announced that Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr. will transition from his role as Head Coach into a front office advisory position.

“After several thoughtful conversations with Wes, we determined together that a change was needed for the benefit of the team,” said Winger in a press release sent out by the team. “Wes embodies the characteristics we value in our organization, and his vast basketball experience will be an asset to the front office as we progress toward our long-term goals. We are thankful that he will continue his contributions to our organization and community.”

Unseld Jr. has been the Head Coach of the team since July 2021. His total record with the team was 77-130 (.372). The Wizards’ current record for this season is 7-36, they are 14th in the Eastern Conference.

“I am grateful to have served as head coach of the Washington Wizards,” said Unseld Jr. “I look forward to this new opportunity to work toward our organization’s continued progress.”

The Wizards later announced that Brian Keefe has been named interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season. Keefe has been the Wizards’ Lead Assistant since July.

The Wizards will be on the hunt for a replacement during the offseason.

