ANNAPOLIS, Md. — On April 12th at approximately 4:10pm, officers responded to the area of Frederick Douglas Street and Medgar Evers Street for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival a 15 year old male victim was located suffering from injuries consistent with being shot.

The victim has been airlifted to an area hospital for further medical treatment.

At the time of transport, the victim was listed as being in stable condition. Detectives are investigating this incident.

This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439.

You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.

If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.