ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Nineteen public school students and six private school students will vie to become the champion of the 34th annual Anne Arundel County Spelling Bee on March 12, 2022. The event will be held in person this year at 10 a.m. in the Board Room of the Parham Building, located at 2644 Riva Road in Annapolis.

The county bee is presented by the Anne Arundel County Public Schools Office of Secondary Reading, English, & Integrated Literacy. This year’s presenting sponsor is Development Facilitators, Inc. (DFI). The event sponsors are Educational Systems Federal Credit Union, BGE, Comcast, DALY Computers, M&T Bank, and Horace Mann. The champion sponsors for this year are American College of Education, JMT, and Whiting Turner.

The champion of the county bee wins an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. There will be other prizes for the county’s top spellers, including monetary awards from Educational Systems Federal Credit Union as well as reference books and gift items from Merriam Webster, Medieval Times, Anne Arundel County Public Library, Chick-fil-A of Annapolis, and Wegmans of Crofton.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is a not-for-profit educational promotion sponsored by The E.W. Scripps Company in conjunction with businesses and community organizations around the world. Each sponsor organizes a spelling bee program in its community with the cooperation of area school officials: private, charter, parochial, public, and home schools.

Participants in this year’s bee, listed in order of the school they represent, are: