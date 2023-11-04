ANNAPOLIS, Md. – AACPS is thrilled to announce that a patch designed by Kelsi Reyes, a sixth-grade student at Bates Middle School during the 2019-2020 school year, is set to embark on an incredible journey.

This patch, created as part of the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program (SSEP), has been chosen to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard SpaceX CRS-29, scheduled for launch on November 3, 2023!

Reflecting the ingenuity and dedication of our students, Reyes’ work is a testament to the outstanding talent and creativity of AACPS students, especially during challenging times like the pandemic when the patch was created. Out of hundreds of entries from across the United States, Reyes’ design truly stands out, donning a depiction of Maryland’s unique state flag and showing pride in her state and county.

This achievement marks the second time Bates Middle School has celebrated such a significant accomplishment, with the first patch designed in 2018 by Lilly Barrett.

Equally impressive, the students from Central Middle School whose experiment, “How does Microgravity Impact the Germination of Thyme,” ventured to the ISS in the fall of 2020. We are excited to see the continued success of our students and their contributions to space exploration and scientific advancement. For more information about the AACPS winning patch and all the remarkable experiments selected nationwide, visit the SSEP’s website.