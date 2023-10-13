GREAT MILLS, Md. – The latest discussion on the “Get Real with Chris & Mark” podcast involved John Duckett’s remarkable journey, including his venture of JD’s Liquidations, his dedication to a Men’s Basketball League, and his commitment to advocating for Jamari’s Law following the tragic loss of his son, Jamari.

This episode uncovered a rich tapestry of entrepreneurial spirit, community involvement, and a heartfelt call for legislative change that resonates deeply within the community.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Mark Frisco couldn’t make it to the recording, and instead, Kathy Hollyer, a representative from The BayNet, filled in as co-host.

As Duckett introduced himself, he shared his multifaceted journey. He is a local entrepreneur from Lexington Park who owns JD’s Liquidations, a wholesale liquidation center. Besides running his business, he also organizes a basketball league in Nicolet Park, offers speed and agility training, and mentors kids in the community.

Chris Hill delved into the topic of JD’s Liquidations, asking Duckett about his wholesale liquidation business. John explained that he stumbled upon the idea while searching for a new venture after a period of tragedy following his son’s passing. He noticed the trend of pallet-based liquidation and decided to try his hand at it, with support from family and friends. He started small but rapidly expanded, eventually opening a warehouse to sell a wide range of discounted items up to 75% off their retail value.

“I open up different boxes and I get different stuff all the time. So it’s like, really exciting,” Duckett expressed.

Hollyer, who regularly visits JD’s Liquidations, described the store as a treasure trove of diverse products, akin to Christmas.

“So today was a $10 day. So everything there was $10. So you can get a lot of Christmas gifts. So I’m super excited,” said Hollyer.

Duckett also mentioned that he does not know what’s in each pallet until he opens it, making the process full of good and bad surprises. However, the element of surprise seems to be part of the fun, such as coming across a Playstation 5.

“I’m the guy that opens the brown box. But I might get like one or two of something, you know, so if you see it, you got to get it,” Duckett urged viewers.

The conversation turned towards the Men’s Basketball League that Duckett has been running for eight years. The Nicolet Basketball Association, featuring teams like the Nicolet Lakers and Nicolet Warriors, provides a much-needed outlet for young men in the community. Duckett discussed how the league started with 80 players and six teams, growing over the years with community support.

Duckett expressed the importance of taking care of each other. “Because this is where I’m from. I went to the University of Virginia. When you go to college, you’ve been around different athletes, they always give back to their community and take care of their community,” he said.

Duckett shared that following the loss of his son, The Nicolet Basketball Association went on pause as the conversation shifted to what happened to Jamari, who was killed by a drunk driver in 2019. The driver was recently sentenced to ten years, sparking a discussion about the need for stricter laws and regulations regarding such cases. Read the original story here.

Duckett expressed his commitment to advocating for Jamari’s Law, which would ensure more appropriate sentencing guidelines for cases of manslaughter due to drunk driving. The hosts acknowledged the support of Senator Jack Bailey, State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling, and Delegate Brian Crosby in pushing for this law.

“This is not just about my son. Because my son, I can’t get him back. But I would definitely like to help someone else because it’s going to probably happen again,” Duckett said.

The episode ended with a call for local legislators to support Jamari’s Law, underlining its importance in the community.

Duckett’s entrepreneurial endeavors, community involvement, and advocacy work are all part of a journey marked by challenges, successes, and an unwavering commitment to making a difference.

If you want to support the cause or learn more about JD’s Liquidations, you can visit their store at 121001 Great Mills Road in Great Mills. Visit their website and Facebook page for more information.

Watch our hosts get shocked by the shock game in the full episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WMHPe9io91s

Once a week, Century 21 New Millennium Realtors Chris Hill and Mark Frisco ‘Get Real’ with topics surrounding life in Southern Maryland while showcasing local business tastings and highlighting hidden gems in the area.

You can watch or listen to previous episodes at: www.thebaynet.com/podcasts

If you’ve got a great podcast idea or an awesome business you want to be mentioned, email us at partnerships@thebaynet.com. We’d love to hear more about it!