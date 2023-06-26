Blessing Boxes Help Those In Need In Anne Arundel County

LOTHIAN, Md. – “Take what you need. Leave what you can.” That’s what Mt. Zion Church in Lothian is encouraging others in the county to do with their new Blessing Boxes.

Lothian resident Julie Willson came up with the idea after a family in need came to Bible study asking for food. “We were able to find some items for them. In the coming days, God worked through us when the idea for a food box came to light,” said Willson.

The first box was made in a matter of days and within a few weeks they saw the need was so great that they made a second box.

“All of the glory for the Blessing Boxes go to God, from the family in need that inspired the idea to the craftsmanship of our church family and loving members who keep it stocked,” said Wilson.

“The community has stepped up by donating canned goods and other items and keeping the boxes filled. The boxes are used every day by people in need and are refilled just as quickly,” says Rev. Jenn Tabor Osterfeld.

One family, who owns InsideOut-CleanOut, a junk removal business in Shady Side, stopped by to fill up the Blessing Boxes this week. She said they sort through all the foods they get out of homes they clean out and anything still in date they make sure doesn’t go to waste.

“We love helping our community. I think it’s a great thing to have especially in the times we are in. There are a lot of families struggling,” said Tracey Schutte.

Food isn’t the only thing you’ll find in the Blessing Boxes. Reverend Jenn’s 12 year old daughter Amelia was inspired and felt a call to offer prayer. She started making prayer bracelets, each made with love and prayed over before going into the box.

The Blessing Boxes are located on The Field of Grace, at the corner of Rt. 2 and Rt. 408 in Lothian. If you would like to donate and there is room in the box, you can leave it there.

Otherwise, you can drop off your donations on the front porch of Mt. Zion at 122 Bayard Road in Lothian.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com