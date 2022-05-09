PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — Sheriff Mike Evans, Major Reece and Capt. Cross are proud to announce the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) celebrated the graduation of 15 new correctional officers – 4 of which will be assigned to the Calvert County Detention Center.

The graduates received final inspection from the Corrections Entrance Level Training Program (CELTP), Session 67, at a ceremony held May 6, 2022 at La Plata High School in La Plata, MD.

Calvert welcomes Jake Angell, Tylik Freeland, John Hutchins and Arthur Kelly.

Congratulations to all the new officers!