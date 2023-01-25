WALDORF, Md. – Attention Parents, Guardians, and Educators: Please join us for an important Teen Court Information Session about dating violence, the signs, and the habits to form a healthy relationship.

This information session and active discussion is being presented by the Center for Abused Persons on Tuesday, February 7 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at CCSO’s Headquarters at 6915 Crain Highway in La Plata.

Speakers will cover how relationships can often appear healthy at first, but can become dangerous and violent.

They will also discuss the warning signs of abusive relationships and the cycle of dating violence.

This information session is open to parents and youth who are in middle school and high school. Any youth planning to attend must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

If you are interested in attending this valuable information session, or for more information, please contact Sarah Vaughan, our Teen Court Coordinator, at 301-609-3916 or vaughans@ccso.us.

Due to limited seating, registration is required.

There is no cost for this class.