Cross-Town Basketball Revivals Talk It Out On The BayNet’s Podcast, “Student Athlete Spotlight”

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – On the eighth episode of “Student Athlete Spotlight,” host Aaron Brady invited high school basketball coaches Matt Wood from Great Mills and Tylita Bulter from Leonardtown to talk about strategies, tips for new players, and connecting the community.

Brady started the conversation between these two cross-town revivals by asking for an example of something the other coach does well.

Coach Bulter responded, “Strategy. He definitely does a really good job looking at the other team, scouting the other team, and preparing his girls for the execution to counter anything that we throw at them.”

“Her kids are going to play as hard as anybody we play. She has them prepared. They are well-coached,” responded Coach Wood. “They did a really good job last year of getting the ball to the players that needed it the most. Great energy. Energy that I would want to play for.”

Brady mentioned in previous episodes that he created the “Student Athlete Podcast” to connect coaches, students, and fans. Furthermore, guest coaches on the show often share ways we can further connect with the community.

“I go out to the little rec leagues and watch the games. I go to little middle school select games, and watch the games. We do a middle school night where we invite, as long as you have a jersey, you come on out and see, you get in free, you get to come behind the scenes and see what it’s like in the locker room. We do a lot of things like that, just trying to get out into the community,” Coach Bulter expressed.

In addition, Coach Bulter mentioned that her team supports the community by attending middle school games in support of their former middle schools.

Brady ended the episode by saying, “I feel the family in both of you guys, the way you talk and what you do. You bring your girls in, and they kind of have you for the rest of their lives.”

Student Athlete Spotlight features interviews with local high school sports coaches and students.

ABOUT THE HOST: Coach Brady has been coaching since 1999 after a brief cup of coffee with NY Giants in the NotForLong League. During the last 22 seasons, he has spent 8 years in the college ranks at Duke, Georgetown, Mansfield, and Clarion University respectively, and has been a head high school coach for 14 seasons. As a high school scholar-athlete, he garnered 10 varsity letters in football, basketball, and baseball and was All-State in two sports. Over the years, Aaron has coached baseball, basketball, girl's soccer, women's football, and men's football.

