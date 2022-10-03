Dennis Nelson Ames, 73, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away September 27, 2022 at Washington Hospital Center in Washington DC.

Dennis was born March 3, 1949, to John and Florence Ames in Pennsylvania. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served for 20 years. Dennis retired two and a half months ago from BAE Systems.

Dennis married Marilyn Henderson on September 8, 1979. They each brought one child to the marriage, John Lewis Ames of Greensburg, PA, and Tracy Lee Henderson of LaPlata, MD. Together they had two children, Mark Christopher Ames of Mechanicsville, MD, and the late Robert Nelson Ames.

Dennis enjoyed keeping bees, watching sports, refereeing football, and playing with his grandchildren, especially at the pool.

Dennis is survived by his wife Marilyn, his children John, Mark (Crystal) and Tracy (Eddy), his mother Florence, his sister Melanie Tosches and ten grandchildren.

Dennis is predeceased by his father John and son Robert.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 with visitation from 5:00-7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 and a funeral service Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 11:00 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with Interment following at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

