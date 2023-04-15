Emergency Vehicles Collide, Fatal Pedestrain Accidents, Motorcyclist Flown Out, Driver Trapped

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Several motor vehicle accidents have been reported in Southern Maryland, resulting in fatalities and serious injuries, some involving motorcyclists and pedestrians. Here are the details of some of the recent incidents:

On April 10, 2023, two emergency vehicles collided on Military Lane while responding to a call for an outside gas leak, involving the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Chief 9b and a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputy. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on Monday evening in Prince George’s County. The crash happened on southbound U.S. Route 301 north of Excalibur Road in Bowie.

On April 11, a single motorcycle accident occurred on Crain Highway, resulting in life-threatening injuries. The patient was transported to Baltimore Shock Truma Center.

On April 12, a serious motor vehicle accident occurred on Hollywood Road in the area of Baden Lane. The overturned vehicle was quickly stabilized, and the trapped patient was extricated. EMS evaluated two patients on the scene and transported one patient to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

On April 14, a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian occurred on St. Charles Parkway in the area of Thomas Drive. The patient was evaluated and requested MEDEVAC. Firefighters established a landing zone nearby for Maryland State Police – Aviation Command, Trooper 2.

Maryland State Police are investigating another fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on the Capital Beltway in Prince George’s County on Friday afternoon. The accident happened when the driver of a Toyota Highlander was changing his tire and was struck and killed.

Multiple motor vehicle accidents were also reported that resulted in no injuries.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com