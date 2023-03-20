Five Years Later, We Remember Jaelynn Rose Willey

GREAT MILLS, Md. – Today marks the five-year anniversary of the tragic events that took place at Great Mills High School on March 20, 2018.

On March 20, 2018, a Great Mills High School student shot two other students, which ultimately took the life of 16-year-old student Jaelynn Willey. School Resource Officer Blaine Gaskill confronted and stopped the shooter.

“Today the Sheriff’s Office honors the memory of the bright and vibrant life of 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey, who was taken from us five years ago today on March 20, 2018 by a tragic act of violence. Our thoughts and prayers continue for the Willey family and all who were fortunate to have Jaelynn in their life.” Sheriff Steve Hall said.

As we commemorate this solemn anniversary, let us remember Jaelynn’s life and the impact she had on those around her.

