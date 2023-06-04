MILLINGTON, Tn. – A Glen Burnie, Maryland, native will join more than 250 seriously wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans at the Department of Defense (DOD) Warrior Games Challenge June 2 – 12, 2023, at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California.

Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Temares will be competing against athletes representing the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command.

“It means breaking new ground physically, mentally and emotionally,” said Temares. “It means showing myself and others that we have other options. The Warrior Games Challenge is my means of getting started on a new way of life while healing with others.”

During the 10 days of competition, Temares will compete in cycling, indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, shooting, swimming, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball.

Hosted by U.S. Army Training & Doctrine Command (TRADOC) the Department of Defense (DoD) organizes an annual adaptive-sports competition, the Warrior Games. This year is the 13th Anniversary highlighting the exceptional physical skills and mental toughness of wounded, ill and injured active-duty and veteran service members. While the structure of the Warrior Games Challenge may be slightly different than a traditional Warrior Games, athletes will still participate in a premier and elite-level adaptive sporting event.

“Serving my country was always a goal of mine,” added Temares. “I never had the opportunity to finish high school, but I still found my way in by getting a diploma. Serving this country meant that I could give back in the best way that I knew possible, and now, serving my country means that I will always have a second family, no matter where I am in the world.”

Team Navy is part of Navy Wounded Warrior’s adaptive athletics program, which is open to service members and veterans in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard with serious, non-combat or combat-related injuries and physical or psychological illnesses. Recovering Service Members rebuild their strength and endurance, while also drawing inspiration from their teammates.

Sports also help build self-esteem, lowers stress levels and invite service members to rejoin a team environment. All enrollees in Navy Wounded Warrior are encouraged to include adaptive athletics in their recovery plans.

Participation is voluntary and requires sailors and Coast Guardsmen to self-refer or be referred by their commands, chaplain, medical team, peers, or others for enrollment determination. Connect by phone at 855-NAVY-WWP (855-628-9997) or e-mail navywoundedwarrior.fct@navy.mil.

For more information about the 2023 DoD Warrior Games Challenge, visit dodwarriorgames.com.