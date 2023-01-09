Governor Hogan To Deliver Farewell Address Tomorrow Evening

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Hogan will deliver his farewell address to Marylanders tomorrow evening, Tuesday, January 10, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

“We have come a long way together over the last eight years changing Maryland for the better,” said Governor Hogan. “I look forward to having one final opportunity to express to Marylanders how grateful I am for the privilege to serve as governor, and share some thoughts about the direction of our state and our country.”

Over the course of his last year in office, Governor Hogan has visited every region of the state to highlight administration initiatives and accomplishments.

Marylanders can watch the address live on MPT.org, as well as on the governor’s Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube pages.