Port Republic, Md – On September 24, 2023 at approximately 5:47 p.m., units responded to a vehicle that went off-road into the woods on Broomes Island Road in the area of Chipping Wood Drive.

Units arrived on scene to find a Jeep in the woods with one occupant in the vehicle.

The area of Broomes Island Road was shutdown for the meantime and was just reopened after an hour of cleanup.

The female operator of the vehicle was transported to Calvert Health Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

