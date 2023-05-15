Kenmoor Early Childhood Center Educator Named Prince George's County Teacher Of The Year

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – On May 9, 2023, Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) announced that Kenmoor Early Childhood Center educator Mary Truman will serve as 2023 Prince George’s County Teacher of the Year. Truman, who teaches preschoolers with autism, is a 22-year veteran PGCPS educator.

“Mary Truman epitomizes excellence in early childhood education for her creative approach to teaching learners with special needs,” said Dr. Monica Goldson, Chief Executive Officer. “Her role in nurturing, building trust and instilling a love of learning sets the foundation for our youngest students. Her impact cannot be overstated.”

Selected from a pool of more than 140 nominees, Truman will compete statewide for Maryland Teacher of the Year, coordinated by the Maryland State Department of Education. She will also receive a pre-paid lease on a new 2023 vehicle from sponsor Pohanka Honda.

Truman brings innovative approaches to developing students with autism, with a strong focus on connections with families and the community. She sets high expectations for students as equal members of their school community.

“Ms. Truman is a phenomenal teacher who truly loves her students,” said Alma Ezell-Lawson, Kenmoor Early Childhood Center Principal. “Most of her students are nonverbal, and she communicates so well with them using a wide variety of strategies.”

At Kenmoor, Truman serves as a school team leader and new teacher mentor. She is also a member of the Kennedy Krieger Institute Department of Special Education teacher certification program and has been recognized by the City of Bowie as both Teacher of the Month and Teacher of the Year. In 2017, she raised $12,000 for Autism Speaks through nonprofit Bike to the Beach. Truman holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Maryland.

International High School at Langley Park teacher Jeimy Amaya was named first runner-up for Teacher of the Year. Finalists include Dr. Terri Dove, Online Campus; Linda Henderson, Montpelier Elementary School; Elizabeth Martinez, Academy of Health Sciences at Prince George’s Community College; and Ashley Shifflett, Nicholas Orem Middle School.

In addition to Pohanka Automotive Group, this year’s sponsors include NAI Michael and Educational Systems Federal Credit Union.