Lexington Park Man Arrested And Released After Search Warrant Yields Fentanyl, Cocaine And Illegal Firearm

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of the Patrol Division, Emergency Services Team and K-9 Unit, executed search and seizure warrants at the 46000 block of Sue Drive in Lexington Park, as part of an ongoing narcotics distribution investigation.
The residence has been identified as being occupied and used as a CDS distribution location by Dimitri Paul Brooks, age 27 of Lexington Park.
A search of Brooks’ residence located a significant quantity of crack cocaine, a quantity of Fentanyl, a loaded Ruger Security 9-mm handgun, US currency, a digital scale and various packing/production materials.
Brooks is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous criminal convictions.
Brooks was located in the area and taken into custody without incident.
Brooks was served with multiple outstanding arrest warrants for failure to appear on CDS Possession and Violation of a Protective Order and also charged with: CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics; Possession of a Firearm with Nexus to Drug Trafficking Crime; CDS Possession: Not Cannabis; Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm and Illegal Possession of Ammo.
Brooks was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where he was released by a court commissioner on personal bond on Feb. 1.
Why are people like this not locked. He was released on a personal bond. As if he was an upstanding citizen. GIVE ME A BREAK
Let me be a court commissioner. I’d ensure these people stay in jail pending trial.
With those charges!! Give me a break!! Court commissioner needs to be given an “Emergency Evaluation”. Or removed from the position. There is no way this person should have been released on the law-abiding citizens of St. Mary’s County. This arrest proves that LEO’S are good at catching criminals. Jaymie Sterling, you need to do something about this and not plea bargain this to spitting on the sidewalk. Whatever Judge hears this, ensure a fair trial and then when/if the accused is found guilty, put some teeth into the sentence.
1. Liberals, see how well criminals follow gun laws? Much less laws in general?
2. Why are we letting this poison spreader back out onto the streets?
Why arrest him? With these liberal judges it’s not getting any better.
