LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash this evening that is sending one person to a hospital.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. on June 2, first responders were called to the scene of a crash on Hermanville Road, in the area of Dixon Court. Initial reports indicated that a single vehicle had struck a tree.

Upon arrival, crews located one vehicle off the roadway, appearing to have struck a pole, along with several trees before coming to a stop.

One patient sustained injuries as a result of the crash, which were determined to be non-life-threatening.

That person was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for further treatment.

SMECO was called to the scene soon after to check the damaged pole, and to make repairs as necessary.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as we receive them.