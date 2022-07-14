LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On July 13, at approximately 9:08 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident at intersection of Point Lookout Road and Washington Street.

Crews arrived on the scene and found a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident, with one subject trapped with injuries. Firefighters extracted the patient in about 20 minutes.

The patient was turned over to EMS on the scene and transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Southbound Point Lookout Road was shut down at the intersection for a short period of time, police directed traffic around the collision.

