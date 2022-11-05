One Transported After Motorcycle Crash In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motorcycle crash this afternoon that has sent one person to the hospital.

At approximately 4 PM on November 5, first responders were dispatched to Medleys Neck Road for a reported crash.

Initial reports indicated that it was a single vehicle crash, and that the vehicle was a motorcycle.



Police arrived on the scene and located the vehicle off the road.

Crews made contact with the single patient identified as a male in his 20s, and determined that additional treatment was necessary.

The patient was transported to a nearby trauma center by ground for further treatment.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

