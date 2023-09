PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Cookie is the pet of the week! This adorable little girl is the last of her litter mates to find her forever home! She is 18 weeks old, 15 lbs., and a spunky Sheltie mix!

Her adoption fee will be sponsored by our friends at Prince Frederick Chrysler Jeep Dodge.

If interested in meeting Cookie, please submit an application at www.humanesocietyofcalvertcounty.org