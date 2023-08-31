LANDOVER, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit is issuing a community-wide warning about “Tech Support Scams”. So far this year, the PGPD has investigated 13 reports of these scams with a total loss of more than $287,000 to victims in the county.

During a tech support scam, the victim will receive a computer pop-up message, text message, or phone call from a scammer posing as a customer “tech support agent”. The scammer advises the victim that his or her computer has a virus and has been compromised. To protect the victim’s computer, the tech support scammer states they will need remote access into the victim’s device to resolve the issue. After being given remote access, the scammer tells the victim his or her financial accounts have also been compromised and transfers them to another scammer who poses as a bank official. The bank official scammer then steals the victim’s money by transferring it into cryptocurrency, purchasing gift cards or arranging an illicit wire transfer. So far, the average age of victims in the county are 69 years old.

If you believe you have been the victim of a tech support scam, please call us. PGPD detectives investigating these scams can be reached at 301-516-1464.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.