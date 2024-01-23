Sheriff’s Office COPs Unit Collects Over 1,300 Pieces Of Cold Weather Gear For Needy Residents

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – In early January, members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Community Oriented Policing Unit (SMCSO COPs) kicked off a cold-weather gear clothing drive to generate donations for needy residents while drawing attention to National Poverty Awareness Month.

Donation boxes were generously provided by U-Haul Moving and Storage of Lexington Park and located at each of the four SMCSO District Stations. The clothing drive surpassed all expectations, collecting over 1300 adult and children’s coats, socks, hats, gloves, scarves, and blankets. Sergeant Anthony Whipkey of the COPs Unit said, “I could not have imagined the outpouring of generosity this clothing drive would create.”

With help from U-Haul, the donated items have been delivered to individuals, charities, and schools all over the county.

The COPs Unit collection drive has concluded, but generous residents are encouraged to seek out other local charitable organizations to continue supporting those in need.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is committed to serving and protecting the residents of St. Mary’s County through community-oriented policing and various outreach initiatives. For more information about the clothing drive or the SMCSO COPs Unit, please contact the Public Information office.