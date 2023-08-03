St. Mary's Ryken Board Of Directors Takes On New Beginnings

Enid Sanchez-Bubb and James “Jimmy” Burke

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s Ryken Board of Directors is undergoing a changing of the guard July 1, as we welcome Enid Sanchez-Bubb P ’21, ’23 as the new chairwoman.

“I am honored to serve on the St. Mary’s Ryken Board of Directors and as the vice chair for the remainder of this school year in preparation to serve as the incoming chairwoman of the board next school year. We will focus on maintaining the school’s academic excellence to support our students’ growth and help them achieve their goals. At the same time, we will provide a Catholic atmosphere conducive to their spiritual development. As a board member, I aim to positively influence our students’ lives, leading to a brighter future for our community and nation.”

Enid Sanchez-Bubb is the founder and president of C3 Innovations Inc. She has 25 years of results-oriented naval aviation experience spanning program/project management, software development, and supervisory and technical roles. Before founding C3 Innovations, she was the Navy Mission Planning Systems deputy program manager. She provided dynamic, interactive and integrative management over a geographically diverse 150-plus-member military, civilian and contractor team with a budget of more than $250 million. Ms. Sanchez-Bubb worked throughout her career in multiple high pace, high-visibility programs such as Navy Enterprise Resource Planning, F/A-18 Aircraft Communication and Data Link Systems, E-6B Airborne Command Post modifications, and numerous Navy helicopters’ navigation, software and computer systems. As an electronics engineer, she also worked with the General Service Administration on several projects with the Army and the FBI. Ms. Sanchez-Bubb has been a quintessential balancer of trade-space variables seeking to understand the “art of the possible” technologies with the “here and now” demands of acquisition cost, schedule and performance. She is a dynamic, passionate, inclusive and motivational leader.

Ms. Sanchez-Bubb has a B.S. in electrical engineering from the University of Puerto Rico-Mayaguez, and a master’s degree in business administration from the Florida Institute of Technology. In addition, she graduated from the Senior Executive Development Program in November 2007 and from the Leadership Southern Maryland program in 2011. Ms. Sanchez-Bubb and her husband William have three daughters: Isabella, Ariana ’21, and Sarah ’23.

Ms. Sanchez-Bubb has served on the Board of Directors for three years on the Finance Committee. “Enid’s leadership and insightful wisdom on the board has been instrumental in shaping our vision for the school’s future,” said President Rick Wood. “She has been preparing for her new role by meeting with our current chairman, Jimmy Burke.”

“I would like to thank Dr. Wood for the opportunity to further serve on the board as chairwoman for the next school year,” Ms. Sanchez-Bubb said. “I would also like to thank Jimmy Burke for serving as chairman for the past six years; his knowledge and professionalism helped make our school the best high school in the Southern Maryland region. His shoes will be hard to fill.”

James “Jimmy” Burke ’86 P ’19, ’21 served on the St. Mary’s Ryken Board of Directors from 2006-10. He returned in July 2017 to take over the helm as chairman.

Dr. Wood commented: “The entire SMR community is grateful for Jimmy’s dedicated leadership over the years and steadfast focus, especially during the completion of the capital campaign bringing the Donnie Williams Center to our campus, helping to steer the community through the pandemic, and leading the board with his time, talents and humor.”

Mr. Burke has been president of Community Bank of the Chesapeake since December 2005. He is responsible for managing the bank’s resources to achieve strategic and financial goals and objectives while meeting the expectations of directors, clients, staff, shareholders and regulators. Before joining Community Bank in 2005, he served as executive vice president and senior loan officer at Mercantile Southern Maryland Bank.

“As my time as a board member and, over the last several years, as chairman of the board of St. Mary’s Ryken comes to a close, I look back fondly at what we all have accomplished together. We have successfully navigated a leadership transition, capital improvements, and, more recently, a pandemic. Through it all, the school has emerged more robust and more committed to its core values. I want to thank Rick Wood, my fellow board members, and our school’s incredible faculty and staff for their commitment to our students and their families. Catholic education has always been very important to my family. Our impact on our students’ lives academically, physically and spiritually is second to none. The impact that these young men and women have on our communities can change the world. Good luck and thank you for the opportunity to be a part of this wonderful community as a student, parent and board member!”

In 2018, Mr. Burke was inducted into the St. Mary’s Ryken Athletic Hall of Fame. In addition, he serves on the board of directors for the ARC of Southern Maryland and is a trustee of the Historic Sotterley Plantation. He graduated from High Point University in 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in political science. He and his wife Kim have four children: Samantha, Mac, Abby ’19 and Andy ’22.