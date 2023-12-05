St. Mary’s Splash Event Raises Nearly $9,000 For Special Olympics

SCOTLAND, Md. – On Saturday, December 2, 2023, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office along with Special Olympics-St. Mary’s County hosted St. Mary’s Splash, a fundraising event to help support the athletes of Special Olympics in St. Mary’s County. Splashers from all over the county put on their swimming trunks for a cool early December dip in the water, all for a good cause.

“By participating in the St. Mary’s Splash, you will be helping to provide year-round sports and leadership programs for over 200 Special Olympics athletes in St. Mary’s County. Your donation will support the sports and leadership programs offered throughout St. Mary’s County,” the organization stated on the event’s official campaign page. “Special Olympics Maryland – St. Mary’s County programs are FREE to athletes and families thanks to generous community supporters who believe in the Special Olympics mission: to give our athletes opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.”

So far, the event raised roughly $9,000. Donations are still open for those who weren’t able to attend. You can make your donation by clicking here.

Congratulations go out to Bobby Zografos from Pax River for being the last one to leave the water!

To learn more about Special Olympics-St. Mary’s County, click here.

Check out some photos from this amazing event!

