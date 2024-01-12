CALIFORNIA, Md. – The BayNet’s weekly news recap for Southern Maryland! Our mission is to keep you informed of the latest and most important news from the region. Check out the top stories we covered this week:
- Accidental House Fire in Bryantown Causes $30,000 In Damages, Displaces Resident
- Calvert Deputy Deploys Taser To Restrain Aggressive Pot Belly Pig, Protecting A Nearby Family
- Truck Overturned In Brandywine, Fuel Leak, Road Shut Down
- Lusby Man Wanted For Numerous Weapon Violations
- Woman Slams 7-Year-Old Child Onto Asphalt And Bit Three Officers, Faces Serious Charges
- 18-Year-Old Shot, Crashes Car, Dies In Prince George’s County
- K-9 Kano Retires After 7 Years Of Service
