CALIFORNIA, Md. – Every week we will provide you with a short and informative weekly news recap surrounding interesting and important topics in Southern Maryland!

Down below are the articles covered this week:

Suspect In Waldorf Attempted Murder Case Located And Arrested; Two Others Charged With Unrelated Crimes

Sheriff Seeks Identities In Attempted Auto Theft Investigation At Fitzgerald Auto Mall

Police Investigating Homicide Of 26-Year-Old Man At Sheetz In Great Mills

Multi-Platinum Hitmaker Michael Ray To Open For Dustin Lynch

Local Music Scene To Host “Rock With Me” Festival In Honor Of Derrick Weaver – This Saturday

Largo Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday With Party And Proclamation From The Maryland General Assembly