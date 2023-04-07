CALIFORNIA, Md. – Every week we will provide you with a short and informative weekly news recap surrounding interesting and important topics in Southern Maryland!
Down below are the articles covered this week:
Suspect In Waldorf Attempted Murder Case Located And Arrested; Two Others Charged With Unrelated Crimes
Sheriff Seeks Identities In Attempted Auto Theft Investigation At Fitzgerald Auto Mall
Police Investigating Homicide Of 26-Year-Old Man At Sheetz In Great Mills
Multi-Platinum Hitmaker Michael Ray To Open For Dustin Lynch
Local Music Scene To Host “Rock With Me” Festival In Honor Of Derrick Weaver – This Saturday
Largo Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday With Party And Proclamation From The Maryland General Assembly