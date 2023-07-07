CALIFORNIA, Md. – Each week we will provide you with a short and informative weekly news recap surrounding interesting and important topics in Southern Maryland! Here are the articles that we covered this week:
- Waldorf Home Fireworks Display Mishap Kills 20-Year-Old Man
- Northeast High School Teacher Charged With Rape And Sexually Abusing Students
- Police Arrest Suspect Involved In Forklift Homicide
- Annapolis Police Officers Assaulted While Responding To Illegal Fireworks
- Local Barbershop Offers Free Haircuts To First Responders Prior To Brice Trossbach’s Services
- Mark Your Calendars For July 15th: RoachFest 2023 Ignites Southern Maryland With Music, Community, And Unfiltered Excitement!
- Two Leonardtown Wildcats Youth Football Players Selected To Play In Dream All-American Bowl
- Jazz Fest 2023 Info