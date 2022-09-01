Traveling Civil War Exhibit To Display At U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center In Lexington Park

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The public is encouraged to head to the U.S. Colored Troops (USCT) Interpretive Center in Lexington Park to see “Seventeen Men: Portraits of African American Civil War Soldiers” by professional artist and illustrator Shayne Davidson.

The exhibit will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays: Sept. 7 through Dec. 7; as well as 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays: Sept. 10; Oct. 8; Nov. 10.

There will be a special opening reception and ceremony Thursday, Sept. 1 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This exhibit has recently traveled around the United States to sites and museums related to the men who served the Union in the U.S. Colored Troops (USCT).

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division, in cooperation with the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions (UCAC), Civil War Trails and other community partners, is proud to bring this fascinating display to the area.

Learn about the Black men of St. Mary’s County who served with distinction in the USCT – Sgt. Joseph Harris and Private Williams Barnes – who earned the Medal of Honor.

The monument also honors Navy Quartermaster Joseph B. Hayden, a white Medal of Honor recipient from the county, and all Union Soldiers from the county.

U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center is at 21675 S. Coral Drive, Lexington Manor Passive Park, Lexington Park. For more information, call 301-769-2222 or visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum and click on “events.”