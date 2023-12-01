Tribes MC To Hold 36th Annual Toy Drive For Twin Beach Children's Fund 

Credit: Mike Tebo

NORTH BEACH, Md. – On December 2nd, 2023, The Tribes MC of Maryland will be out front of the North Beach Town Hall at noon for their 36th Annual Toy Drive to aid in the holiday giving to the children of the Twin Beach Children’s Fund.

The longstanding event which dates back to the early 90’s has been extremely successful in collecting donations for the children of the Twin Beaches community and making their holiday just a little more special.

Ranger, a Tribes MC member told The BayNet, “It’s an honor to be a part of the Tribes MC who has continued this 36-year tradition. Participating in a toy drive to help so many families in the Twin Beaches to have a wonderful Christmas. The toy drive is all about the kids and giving back to the community that we love, and that many of us come from.”

Credit: Mike Tebo

There is no criteria for donations, all toys are accepted as long as they are new and unopened. Cash donations will also be accepted and will go directly to the Twin Beach Children’s Fund.

Soldier, a Tribes MC member also states, “We cannot forget Barbara Callis, as she works behind the scenes collecting monetary and toy donations. She also gets the donations to the families. It’s a community project and we couldn’t do it without each other.”

Be sure to show up December 2nd for your community and get into the holiday giving spirit!

