Truck Crashes Into Guardrail Overnight On Budds Creek Road, No Injuries

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On May 5, 2023, at approximately 2:37 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a single motor vehicle accident on Budds Creek Road in the area of Chaptico Hill Lane. 

Crews arrived and found a pick-up truck off the roadway over a guardrail into a ditch. The driver was reportedly uninjured and signed a care refusal on the scene. 

Truck Crashes Into Guardrail Overnight On Budds Creek Road, No Injuries

We will continue to provide updates as they become available. 

Photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

Truck Crashes Into Guardrail Overnight On Budds Creek Road, No Injuries

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com 

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *