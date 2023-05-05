Truck Crashes Into Guardrail Overnight On Budds Creek Road, No Injuries

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On May 5, 2023, at approximately 2:37 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a single motor vehicle accident on Budds Creek Road in the area of Chaptico Hill Lane.

Crews arrived and found a pick-up truck off the roadway over a guardrail into a ditch. The driver was reportedly uninjured and signed a care refusal on the scene.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

