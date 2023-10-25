Two Flown Out After Serious Head-On Collision On Thomas Johnson Bridge 

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On October 25, 2023 around 3:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on the Thomas Johnson Bridge on the St. Mary’s County side.

UPDATE- As of 7:40 p.m., the Thomas Johnson Bridge in Solomons has re-opened.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a head-on collision with multiple occupants trapped and injured. Firefighters extricated the patients and turned them over to EMS.

EMS evaluated two male patients on the scene and requested two MEDEVAC transports. Firefighters established a landing zone at the Navy Recreation Center for Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 7 and Trooper 2 arrived at a nearby airport hangar.

MSPAC Trooper 7 airlifted a 59-year-old male patient to MedStar Washington Hospital Center and MSPAC Trooper 2 airlifted a 32-year-old male patient to George Washington University Hospital for treatment.

SMCSO Advisory: The Thomas Johnson bridge will be closed for possibly an extended time for a serious MVA. Please seek alternate routes of travel.

The Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack continues to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

