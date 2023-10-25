CALIFORNIA, Md. – On October 25, 2023 around 3:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on the Thomas Johnson Bridge on the St. Mary’s County side. 

UPDATE- As of 7:40 p.m., the Thomas Johnson Bridge in Solomons has re-opened.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a head-on collision with multiple occupants trapped and injured. Firefighters extricated the patients and turned them over to EMS.

EMS evaluated two male patients on the scene and requested two MEDEVAC transports. Firefighters established a landing zone at the Navy Recreation Center for Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 7 and Trooper 2 arrived at a nearby airport hangar.  

MSPAC Trooper 7 airlifted a 59-year-old male patient to MedStar Washington Hospital Center and MSPAC Trooper 2 airlifted a 32-year-old male patient to George Washington University Hospital for treatment.

SMCSO Advisory: The Thomas Johnson bridge will be closed for possibly an extended time for a serious MVA. Please seek alternate routes of travel.

The Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack continues to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available. 

Two Flown Out After Serious Head-On Collision On Thomas Johnson Bridge 

  1. Probably someone looking at their phone. Darwinism. Ok it’s close, so the rest of us in our 10,000 vehicles will do something else for a few hours. Thanks again for never expanding that dammed bridge, Maryland.

    2. Darwin only said probably before he provided concrete proof. Your comment is “Trumpism” at its finest.

  4. It would be great if you could keep similar stories separate. With today’s major news of a head-on collision on the bridge, folks are trying to get information. But which story do we click on? They all say “one flown out…” or “two flown out…” etc. And almost all are old news (some are from several years ago)!
    Thank you.

  6. Hate it for those that were injured. I wish them well. However, closing the bridge for that many hours is absolutely ridiculous! Traffic nightmare for hundreds of people for hours! There has to be a better and faster way to process an accident on the bridge and keep traffic flowing.

    1. It is, here’s my idea, have state highway sit at each entrance to the bridge with a bulldozer, whenever there’s an accident, car broken down, or a jumper just drive the bulldozer up the bridge and push everything off the side

  7. I HAD TO TRAVEL AN HOUR AND A HALF NORTH THEN SOUTH JUST TO GET TO LUSBY. SOMEBODY REPLACE THAT BRIIDGE NOW!!!!!!

    1. Think a moment the bridge didn’t cause this accident ..
      .someone operating a vehicle caused this ,, for what ever reasons .
      And if the bridge had had 2 separate lanes going to Solomons and 2 separated lanes going to St Marys the result of a detour would have been the same ….
      They would not have used the side that was accident free and convert one lane one way and the other in the opposite …
      Replacing the bridge which is needed isn’t going to stop accidents and isn’t going to stop backup. reroutes …
      so… get a boat ,,, or a helo

  8. I think they are talking about taking it out because of so many accidents and then you can make that drive everytime you wanna go to lusby.

    Good luck.

