Two Flown Out After Serious Head-On Collision On Thomas Johnson Bridge 

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On October 25, 2023 around 3:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on the Thomas Johnson Bridge on the St. Mary’s County side.
UPDATE- As of 7:40 p.m., the Thomas Johnson Bridge in Solomons has re-opened.
Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a head-on collision with multiple occupants trapped and injured. Firefighters extricated the patients and turned them over to EMS.
EMS evaluated two male patients on the scene and requested two MEDEVAC transports. Firefighters established a landing zone at the Navy Recreation Center for Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 7 and Trooper 2 arrived at a nearby airport hangar.
MSPAC Trooper 7 airlifted a 59-year-old male patient to MedStar Washington Hospital Center and MSPAC Trooper 2 airlifted a 32-year-old male patient to George Washington University Hospital for treatment.
SMCSO Advisory: The Thomas Johnson bridge will be closed for possibly an extended time for a serious MVA. Please seek alternate routes of travel.
The Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack continues to investigate the incident.
We will continue to provide updates as they become available.
Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com
Probably someone looking at their phone. Darwinism. Ok it’s close, so the rest of us in our 10,000 vehicles will do something else for a few hours. Thanks again for never expanding that dammed bridge, Maryland.
That’s a fact, Jack!
Darwin only said probably before he provided concrete proof. Your comment is “Trumpism” at its finest.
Any idea when the bridge is open to traffic?
The speed limit is th bridg6is only 45 and no room for error, prayers to all involved.
It would be great if you could keep similar stories separate. With today’s major news of a head-on collision on the bridge, folks are trying to get information. But which story do we click on? They all say “one flown out…” or “two flown out…” etc. And almost all are old news (some are from several years ago)!
Thank you.
I guess this is the bridges fault too
This comment was very thoughtful. I bet you’re a great person. Keep coming back.
You people always blame the bridge, don’t like y’all’s comments? Then don’t read mine!
Hate it for those that were injured. I wish them well. However, closing the bridge for that many hours is absolutely ridiculous! Traffic nightmare for hundreds of people for hours! There has to be a better and faster way to process an accident on the bridge and keep traffic flowing.
It is, here’s my idea, have state highway sit at each entrance to the bridge with a bulldozer, whenever there’s an accident, car broken down, or a jumper just drive the bulldozer up the bridge and push everything off the side
I HAD TO TRAVEL AN HOUR AND A HALF NORTH THEN SOUTH JUST TO GET TO LUSBY. SOMEBODY REPLACE THAT BRIIDGE NOW!!!!!!
Think a moment the bridge didn’t cause this accident ..
.someone operating a vehicle caused this ,, for what ever reasons .
And if the bridge had had 2 separate lanes going to Solomons and 2 separated lanes going to St Marys the result of a detour would have been the same ….
They would not have used the side that was accident free and convert one lane one way and the other in the opposite …
Replacing the bridge which is needed isn’t going to stop accidents and isn’t going to stop backup. reroutes …
so… get a boat ,,, or a helo
Nothing wrong with the bridge, it’s the idiots that use it
I had to do same. Wish they brought back the ferry but that was early 90s.
I think they are talking about taking it out because of so many accidents and then you can make that drive everytime you wanna go to lusby.
Good luck.
I hope they do tear it completely down, why waste the money to replace it?
The bridge stopped me to many times. We are all sick of that bridge. Lets get somebody to replace it
No
Any update on this story the names of the people involved or how it happened
