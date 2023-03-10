Vibe Check: Artwork By North Point High School Students On Display In Solomons

WALDORF, Md. – Students in Theresa Alo’s art classes at North Point High School recently applied to have their work displayed in a gallery at Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center. Fifteen pieces submitted by North Point students made the cut to be featured in the center’s Vibe Check: A Teen Art Exhibition.

North Point senior Lydia Wiles was selected as one of the exhibit’s winners for her photograph, “Game Over.” The photograph features two North Point football players in uniform sitting on the sidelines of an evening football field. One player is looking ahead, the other is looking to his left, ostensibly toward the field.

Vibe Check: A Teen Art Exhibition is a show featuring the artwork of teens ages 13 to 19. Sarah Cappo, teen program specialist at Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C., was the show’s juror. For her entry, Wiles received a cash award.

Including “Game Over,” the work of 15 North Point students was selected to be displayed at Annmarie Gardens in Solomons during the Vibe Check show. They include:

Alanna Austin, senior, “Am I in Trouble?”

Christine Baker, senior, “Introspective.”

Tanya Burke, sophomore, “OMG is that you?”

Jamie Caero, sophomore, “Extreme Expression Collage.”

Camille Emerson, senior, “Empty Bench.”

Saniya Kelly, junior, “Through the Grapevine”

Ash Leonard, senior, “Bound.”

Christian Muschette, sophomore, “My Separation” and “Personal Expression.”

Sierra Noland, senior, “San Diego.”

Asha Patterson, sophomore, “Do you see me?”

Jordyn Riley, senior, “Drowning in Sorrow.”

Autumn White, sophomore, “Broken Peace.”

Lynn White, senior, “Stone He.”

Lydia Wiles, senior, “Game Over.”

Heidi Yauch, freshman, “Dahlia,” (projected as an interactive display).

Though not displayed in the gallery, the work of sophomore Daniella Cabatbat, junior Andrea Cordova and senior Brooklyn Malone, was made into stickers.

The exhibit is open through March 26 in the main gallery at Annmarie Gardens Sculpture Garden and Arts Center, 13470 Dowell Road, Solomons. From 7 to 10 p.m., March 24, the center will hold a Teen Takeover with live music, karaoke, interactive art experiences and food. The event is free and open to all teens.

Click here to learn more about Vibe Check currently on display at the center.

