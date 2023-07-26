CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – On Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at approximately 4:56 pm., Units responded for a theft of packages.

At 1:25 pm., a Black male with short dreads, a shaped-up beard, tattoo on his right arm, wearing a White t-shirt and black shorts was seen on Ring doorbell camera walking up to his front door step taking the package from the residence.

The suspect then enters the passenger seat of a white BMW being driven by a black male. The BMW has black rims, tinted windows, and appears to be 2013-2016 3 series with a possible PA License Plate (possibly MSM1164). The registration is not on file through PA or MD.

A registration check on the tag provided came back not on file. Ring doorbell footage and pictures of the suspect/suspect vehicle have been obtained.

The vehicle was observed in Chesapeake Village prior to the theft.

If you have any information related to this case, please contact DFC Savick (301-956-4186). Please call the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (410-535-2800) if you observe any suspicious vehicle sitting in your neighborhoods or following delivery trucks.