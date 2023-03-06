SOLOMONS, Md. – Celebrate everyone’s favorite museum mammal during OtterMania! at the Calvert Marine Museum on Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Enjoy “otterly” outrageous activities, and meet the otters: Chumley, Chessie Grace and Calvert. Museum admission applies: FREE for CMM members.

Ideal for families, OtterMania! invites kids to dance the “Swim” with the otter mascot, discover how the otters stay warm, explore other adaptations that help otters survive, and complete an “otterly” awesome craft.

The Museum Store will be stocked with otter merchandise including t-shirts, toys, puppets, and more! While shopping, be sure to play ‘Guess How Many’ to win a prize that is “otter this world!”

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $11.00 for adults; $9.00 for seniors, military with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $6.00 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. For more information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.