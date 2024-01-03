A Look Inside St. Mary's New Gymnastics Center

Credit: Jessica Hale

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy located at 46962 Bradley Boulevard in Lexington Park, MD, is flipping into the new year as a new gymnastics facility and gave us some insight into what they are all about.

The Academy whose ribbon cutting was in October of 2023, has since had many great additions whether that’s the athletes themselves, or the stunning facility space. The building is enclosed with high ceilings, parent viewing areas (for you to watch your kiddos), plenty of restrooms, and a full-time staff office space.

Credit: Jessica Hale

The St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy hopes to increase enrollment into the different classes they hold, host a competitive team of which 60 female athletes are currently part of that team, different kinds of wellness programs, and a large indoor pickleball court!

Credit: Jessica Hale

Registration for the Academy’s Recreation gymnastics session III opens January 8th, 2024, and can be done online or in person, for more information on how to register or the St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy itself go to https://www.stmaryscountymd.gov/recreate/gymnastics/ or call 301-475-4200ext.1759.

This facility would not be up and running without great thanks to; the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, Jessica Hale-Deputy Director, all full-time and hourly gymnastics and park maintenance staff, and the gymnastics parent’s input!

Credit: Jessica Hale

Be sure to check out this beautiful facility and stay up to date with all the upcoming events and additions to the academy, Happy tumbling!

