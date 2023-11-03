Alice Catherine Courtillet (Murphy) passed away peacefully on Friday, October 27, 2023. Alice was born August 23, 1924, in Washington D.C. She had a very full life with an extended family of family and friends, falling short of becoming a “centenarian” by 10 months. Alice is preceded in death by her husband, Marcel H. Courtillet, and grandson Logan S. Courtillet. She is survived by her 5 children and their spouses, William Timothy, Marcel Colin (Linda), Jacques Rene (Theresa), Catherine Bowie (Eddie), Michael Colin (Jamie), 7 grandchildren (Casandra, Marcel, Joseph, Eddie, Andrew, Mike and Kevin) and 2 great-grandchildren (Henri and Corrine).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. and a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society.

