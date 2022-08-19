Baysox Break Through And Break Skid With 10-Run Effort

BOWIE, Md. – Things finally fell back into place for the Bowie Baysox on Thursday night, as they scrapped their five-game losing streak while picking up a 10-2 win over the Somerset Patriots.

Bowie plated 10 unanswered runs to close the night, while Brenan Hanifee tossed five strong innings to earn his first win since 2019.

While Somerset did strike the first two runs with an RBI single by Andres Chaparro in the first inning, as well as leadoff home run by Jesus Bastidas in the second inning, Brenan Hanifee was able to settle into his rhythm.

Hanifee (W, 1-1) tossed five innings, and allowing only one fly out. The win for Hanifee was his first since August 24, 2019, while he pitched for High-A Frederick.

Adam Stauffer and Shelton Perkins each hurled two scoreless innings to handle the rest of the win for Bowie.

After a scoreless first inning by Deivi Garcia, Bowie quickly tied the game in the second inning when John Rhodes laced a two-RBI double to left field. Hudson Haskin gave Bowie the lead with an RBI single in the third inning, and added another run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to give Bowie the two-run edge.

When Garcia (L, 1-1) allowed two quick baserunners in the sixth inning before being lifted, Toby Welk nailed an RBI single against Kaleb Cowart, and Colton Cowser demolished a three-run home run, his ninth of the season, to give Bowie eight runs.

Connor Norby added a two-run home run off of Barrett Loeske in the eighth inning for good measure, also his ninth of the season.

As Bowie breaks their five-game losing streak, their record improves to 54-57, and 27-15 in the second half.

Bowie and Somerset will continue their six-game series on Friday, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.