NEWBURG, Md. – On Wednesday, April 26, the Maryland Transportation Authority will hold an informational open house regarding bicycle system features on the new Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge (US 301). Attendees may arrive any time between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to view display boards and speak with staff.

There will be no formal presentation. The informational open house is taking place at the Nice/Middleton Bridge Automotive Shop, 13040 Crain Highway, Newburg MD 20664.

The purpose of the open house is to inform motorists and bicyclists about bicycle lane sharing features, as well as solicit comments about bicycle access on the new Nice/Middleton Bridge, to include safe hours and davs of operation.

The new Nice/Middleton Bridge includes more than $2 million in features to accommodate lane sharing for bicyclists. The system includes warning signs, push-button activated flashing warning beacons, and bicycle-friendly modular expansion joints that were used instead of finger joints, which are typically used on MDTA bridges.

The new bridge has two, 12-foot-wide lanes and a 2-foot shoulder in each direction, whereas the old span had a single 11-foot-wide lane in each direction. The new bridge will accommodate bicyclists in the right lane in both the northbound and southbound directions. Biccles will be permitted to use the entirety of the lane. Vehicular traffic is permitted to use both lanes. Before entering the bridge, bicyclists will push a button to activate the flashing warning beacons. Once activated, the flashing beacons will operate for 10 to 15 minutes to alert drivers of the presence of a bicyclist on the bridge.

The Marvland Transportation Authorit welcomes all comments about biccle access on the new Nice/Middleton Bridge. The informational open house materials and comment form are available at nicemiddletonbridge.com. The comment period will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Following the comment period, the Transportation Authority will review and consider public input prior to finalizing and implementing the bicycle lane sharing features.

The new Nice/Middleton Bridge opened to traffic on October 12, 2022 – three months ahead of schedule with a wider, safer and better bridge across the Potomac River between Charles County, and King George County, Va. The new bridge doubles capacity, improves safety and enhances emergency response and maintenance/inspection activities.