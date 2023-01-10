Bryan Edward Tournay,59, of Lexington Park, Maryland, passed away at home on December 30, 2022 at his home.

He was born on August 8, 1963 in Leonardtown, MD to Lovina Mae (Maddocks) Tournay of Lexington Park, MD and the late Ronald Edwin Clark Tournay.

Bryan was employed as a skilled drywall installer for contractors for over 40 years. Bryan enjoyed black powder shooting with his father and brother as a teenager. With his parents and brother, they took a month-long vacation on the back of his parent’s motorcycles through Maine and New York. He enjoyed being outdoors fishing, boating and camping. He was an fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and enjoyed watching them play. He had a terrific sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with his friends.

Bryan will be remembered and loved by his mother, Lovina. He is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Edwin Clark and his brother, William Leon Clark Tournay.

