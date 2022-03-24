BRYANS ROAD, Md. — The Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department recently responded to an accident nearby their property which has led to some serious problems.

In a social media post from the department, they said that members were alerted to the crash on March 23 at approximately 1:24 p.m. that was “right in front of the station.”

Soon after arriving on the scene, it was discovered by the department that a gas line had been ruptured as a result of the crash. One patient was flown to a trauma center by Maryland State Police Aviation Trooper 2 after sustaining serious injuries.

The collision involved a box truck and another car.

Additional units from Potomac Heights, Waldorf Co 12 and Indian Head were also alerted to the crash.

Crews worked to safely remove the occupants and secure the gas leak. Roads around the scene were blocked while Washington Gas was notified to shut off the gas.

We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.