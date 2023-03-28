Busy Corner Road Set To Reopen After Bridge Collapse In 2020 Tropical Storm Isaias, March 2023

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On August 4, 2020, the original Busy Corner Bridge on Busy Corner Road collapsed due to tropical storm Isaias.

For the past four months, Great Mills Trading Post along with Project Manager Willie Buckler, Inspector Steve Gass, and Engineers from Messick & Associates have been working to reopen the bridge.

According to James Gotch from the St. Mary’s County Government, the box culvert was delayed due to supply chain issues since it isn’t an off the shelf product. The box culverts are manufactured for each job, and some regions of the country were hit harder than our area and had placed much larger orders. Once the box culverts were received, the installation was quick. Permits were also required and obtained from MDE.

Crews working on the Busy Corner Bridge project in December 2022.

The total cost of the project was approximately $560,000.

The team is still awaiting the installation of the guardrail. Once completed, the road will reopen. They are hoping that the installation will happen within the next two weeks.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com