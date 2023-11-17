Calvert County Public Schools Students Excel At 2023 National Leadership Conference

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — Twelve Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) high school students representing Northern High School’s (NHS) Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) competed at the 2023 National Leadership Conference in Atlanta, Georgia before the start of this school year.

Two NHS FBLA members placed in the top ten for the nation in their competitive event: Gentry Bowie placed 9th in Introduction to Business Communication and Steven Vilcheck placed 6th in Business Law.

“Attending the National Leadership Conference is in itself such an amazing and educational experience. Everyone at the conference is so passionate and excited about FBLA,” shared NHS FBLA member Gentry Bowie. “Knowing this, it was intimidating to be competing with the best of the best in the nation. When I saw my name flash up on the screen, I felt so proud of the effort I had put in to get there and honored to represent Northern and Maryland FBLA at the national level.”

NHS FBLA member Steven Vilcheck agreed, “Winning at nationals was the perfect end to a great week. I’m proud of what I’ve achieved and standing on that stage allowed me to reflect on all the hard work and dedication that brought me there.”

The four-day conference hosted over 13,000 middle and high school FBLA members. Throughout the conference, members attended workshops, networked, and competed in their competitive events.

Competitive events ranged from objective tests in finance and sports management to presentations on public speaking. To qualify for these events, Northern High’s FBLA members competed at the 2023 Maryland Region IV Leadership Conference against FBLA members from Calvert County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and Prince George’s County.

Congratulations to the following NHS FBLA members who competed at the 2023 National Leadership Conference: Gentry Bowie: Introduction to Business Communication, American Enterprise Project

Mao Yu Cheng: UX Design, American Enterprise Project

Cate Hall: International Business, American Enterprise Project

Addison Fortenbery: Graphic Design, Community Service Project

Olivia Herrin: Introduction to Business Presentation, Community Service Project

Sarah Hurley: Sales Presentation, Local Chapter Annual Business Report

Mikaella Jones: Public Service Announcement, Partnership with Business Project

Logan McDonald: Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure

Alee Ryon: Publication Design, Partnership with Business Project

Sally Shnawa: Introduction to Public Speaking

Jasmine Simpson: Website Design, Local Chapter Annual Business Report

Steven Vilcheck: Business Law, Community Service Project

In addition, the NHS FBLA’s three community projects were judged on a state level and qualified to compete at the National Leadership Conference. The projects were: the American Enterprise Project, in which FBLA students taught business skills to children at PrimeTime; the Partnership with Business Project, where FBLA students volunteered with the local humane society; and with the Community Service Project that raised over $10,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maryland.

“FBLA is a Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) helping students develop business skills and prepare for future careers. The Northern High School chapter of FBLA has been in place for more than 25 years and continues to remain an active and popular club at the school,” said NHS FBLA Advisor Nancy Wilt-Tassa.

For more information about the NHS FBLA, please contact Advisor Nancy Wilt-Tassa at wiltn@calvertnet.k12.md.us or 443.550.8950.