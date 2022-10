George Edward O’dell, Jr.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of George Edward O’dell, Jr., 32 of Chesapeake Beach, MD.

O’Dell is wanted for child support.

Anyone with information in regards to O’Dell, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 or;

Cpl. J. Harms (301) 956-4932

Sgt. Phillip Foote (443) 624-7137

DFC J. Murphy (410) 474-4413

DFC Chip Ward (443) 532-0603