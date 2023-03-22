PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of March 13 – March 19, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 2,027 calls for service throughout the community.

Theft: 23-18170

On March 15, 2023, DFC Aley received report of a theft. The complainant advised a pair of Maryland registration plates were stolen from the victim’s residence in the 9800 block of Golden Russet Drive in Dunkirk. The estimated value of stolen property is $100.00.

Theft: 23-18710

On March 17, 2023, Deputy Smith responded to the Planet Fitness located at 865 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of multiple thefts from members’ lockers. The complainant advised the suspect entered the business, proceeded to the locker rooms and stole 3 locks off lockers and stole $210 in cash. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 35 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, with a tattoo under his left eye and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and a skull cap.

Theft: 23-19210

On March 19, 2023, Sgt. McCarroll responded to the Smoke King located at 4955 St. Leonard Road in St. Leonard, for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed an unknown suspect entered the business and took items out of the display case then fled the store. The suspect is described as a black male with a medium complexion, between 5’8”-5’10” tall, weighing 180-200 lbs., wearing a white colored hoodie style sweatshirt, a black face covering and dark jeans. The stolen items were two smoking devices described as: clear glass with pink colored accents and the other was described as a small “Banger Kit” in a tin case. The total value of stolen property was $115.00.

ARRESTS:

Marques Ciantae-Jaleel Griffith

Adam Joseph Holland

On March 15, 2023, at 1:52 a.m., members of the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) Stop Team initiated a traffic stop in the area of Armory Road and Main Street in Prince Frederick. Upon approaching the car, deputies detected a strong odor of raw marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Further investigation revealed a significant amount of marijuana (107 grams), a digital scale, and a large amount of U.S. Currency ($960). Both the driver, Marques Ciantae-Jaleel Griffith, 18 of Lusby, and passenger, Adam Joseph Holland, 20 of Prince Frederick, were arrested and charged with CDS: Possession of Cannabis 10 grams +, CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute, and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

Daniel Matthew Proctor

On March 18, 2023, Deputy Claggett responded to the Calvert County Detention Center located at 325 Stafford Road in Prince Frederick for recovered property. Investigation revealed a routine search of a jail cell was conducted and multiple tabs of Suboxone wrapped inside a paper towel were recovered. Inmate Daniel Matthew Proctor, 55 of Upper Marlboro, was charged with Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement, CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis, and Possession/Receiving CDS While Confined Other Dangerous Drugs.

Khamari Michael Ruffin

Diamond Jean Booze

On March 18, 2023, DFC Savick conducted initiated a traffic stop in the 3700 block of E. Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach after observing a traffic violation. Upon making contact with the occupants, a strong odor of raw marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. The passenger, Khamari Michael Ruffin, 21 of Fort Washington, handed deputies two marijuana cigarettes and fled on foot. Ruffin was located and apprehended a short time later. Investigation revealed Ruffin was wanted on a felony warrant through Fairfax County. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed 6 Ziplock bags of marijuana (456 grams total), 1 paper sheet containing 36 LSD tabs, 2 marijuana joints, 1 loaded Glock 19 9mm, and an extended magazine with 21 rounds in it. A scale, rolling papers, and multiple Ziplock bags were also recovered. A search of Ruffin’s person revealed $704.00 in US currency and a spring-loaded knife. Further investigation revealed the driver, Diamond Jean Booze, 24 of Washington D.C., was wanted by the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office. Both Ruffin and Booze were taken into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where they were served all subsequent charging documents. Booze was charged with CDS: Possession of Cannabis 10 GM+, CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis, Loaded Handgun in a Vehicle and Handgun in a Vehicle. Ruffin was charged with CDS: Possession of Cannabis 10 GM+, CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis, Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm and Illegal Possession of Ammunition, and Handgun in a Vehicle.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov