PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of June 12– June 18, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,884 calls for service throughout the community.

Theft: 23-41942

On June 12, 2023, DFC Aranda received report of a theft from a vehicle. Contact was made with the complainant who advised her purse and its contents (MD driver’s license, bank cards and a small amount of cash) was stolen from a vehicle parked near the dog park at Dunkirk District Park located at 10750 Southern Maryland Blvd. The estimated value of stolen property is $165.00.

Theft: 23-43288

On June 17, 2023, Deputy T. Bowen responded to Christy’s Nail Care located at 3885 Old Town Road in Huntingtown, for the theft of a motor vehicle. Contact was made with the victim who advised his 2022 black Honda Odyssey with a silver roof rack was stolen from the parking lot between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Inside the vehicle was $500.00 worth of construction equipment. The estimated value of stolen property is $38,500.00.

Property Destruction: 23-42135

On June 13, 2023, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Twin Beaches Patrol responded to multiple reports of property destruction in the Chesapeake Village subdivision in Chesapeake Beach. Further Investigation revealed a group of possibly three unknown subjects spray painted numerous vehicles, street signs, sidewalks, and roadways between the hours of midnight and 1a.m. on June 13, 2023. Some of the spray paintings displayed racially motivated language and symbols. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in helping identify the individuals responsible for this incident. Anyone with information or video camera footage that may lead to the identification of the individuals responsible for these acts, is asked to please contact Detective R. Gough at Ryan.Gough@calvertcountymd.gov or 410-535-2800. Please refer to Case#23-42135.

ARRESTS:

Demeetre Dawntae Creek

On June 12, 2023, deputies responded to Cove Point Park in Lusby, for the reported robbery of a dog. Upon arrival, deputies located two victims who advised their puppy was stolen. Investigation revealed the victims arrived at the park for a pre-arranged sale of two American Bully Pocket Puppies. The victims made contact with two black males who arrived on foot, claiming they were there to buy the dogs. During the interaction between the victims, suspects and the puppies, one of the suspects Demeetre Dawntae Creek, 24 of no fixed address, took off with the male puppy. One of the victims gave chase and Creek claimed to have a .45 and would shoot the victim if he kept following. Deputies conducted a search and located the stolen puppy abandoned near the golf course. The puppy was reunited with its owners. Creek was later apprehended and charged with Armed Robbery, Robbery, Assault First-Degree, Theft: $1500 to Under $25,000 and Use of Firearm During a Felony-Violent Crime.

Scott Charles Keyser

On June 14, 2023, Deputy Hudson initiated a traffic stop in the area Mears Ave and Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach, for a traffic violation. Further investigation revealed various prescription bottles containing blue baggies of suspected crack rocks totaling 28 grams, a black scale with white residue, 7 suspected suboxone strips, two clear smoking devices with suspected crack residue, burnt copper with suspected crack residue, 3 pills of Gabapentin, $92 in US Currency, and razor blades were found inside the vehicle. The driver, Scott Charles Keyser, 57 of Port Republic, was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics and CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis.

Shelley Marie Dodson

On June 16, 2023, at 2:42 p.m., Deputy Dawson responded to the Calvert County Highway Maintenance storage lot located at 335 Stafford Road Prince Frederick, for the report of a subject wearing jail clothes climbing on the equipment. A sheriff’s deputy pumping gas noticed the female walk past his vehicle through the gates with posted signs “No Trespassing, Staff Only”. The female, Shelley Marie Dodson, 51 of Lusby, was observed climbing in the salt dome and then on the equipment stored outside the dome. Investigation revealed Dodson had been released from the Calvert County Detention Center located at 325 Stafford Road a short time prior. Dodson was arrested for Trespassing-Posted Property.

On June 16, 2023, at 1:52 a.m., Deputy J. Smith responded to the 11500 block of HG Trueman Road in Lusby, for the report of a naked female throwing objects at employees. Upon arrival, Deputy Smith observed Shelley Marie Dodson, 51 of Lusby, wearing only socks walking towards the deputy’s patrol vehicle. The complainant advised Dodson was naked inside the victim’s vehicle attempting to steal the victim’s cigarettes. The victims advised Dodson to vacate the property and Dodson became irate and entered the employee’s shop. Dodson began throwing knives, large metal tools, and bags of oil at the victims and the victim’s vehicles. One of the vehicles on site sustained damage to the hood and driver’s side door totaling $1,250.00. Dodson was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, two counts of Assault 2nd Degree, Rogue and Vagabond, Attempted Theft less than $100, two counts of Indecent Exposure, Disorderly Conduct, Malicious Destruction of Property value less $1000, and Malicious Destruction of Property value $1000 plus.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov