PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – It just happens to be ‘National Dog Day’ AND ‘Clear the Shelter’ month…It’s no coincidence!

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter for their August ‘Clear the Shelter’ pet adoption campaign.

Today, Deputy B. Hudson had the pleasure of showcasing a few pets with hopes of finding them their fur-ever homes.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is at capacity and will waive adoption fees for all animals through Aug. 31. Regular adoption procedures still apply.

“It’s a great time to visit our shelter to find the perfect companion,” said Public Safety Director Jackie Vaughan. “With an overabundance of animals at the shelter, we really need our community’s support to find these animals happy new homes. If you have the means to, please consider adopting one of our animals and give them the chance to become the perfect fit for your family.”

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick, is an open-admission animal shelter managed by the Animal Shelter Division of the Calvert County Department of Public Safety.

Shelter hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 410-535-7387 to schedule an intake appointment.

For more information about adopting from the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter visit www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com. Stop by today!

Hi, I’m Boo! I’m a 1- year-old, female Calico and full of personality who takes great selfies
Hi, I’m Scooby Doo! Not only am I a handsome pup, but the most loyal companion you’ll ever find! I love to be the center of attention! Pick me
Hi, I’m Cameron! I’m a Pit Bull Terrier and love back rubs! I’m available to go home with you today!
Cameron- “Wish I could go home with Deputy Hudson”
Hi, I’m Dexter, an American Bulldog Mix, I love affection, long walks, and doggy treats! My favorite hobby is cuddling & napping
Hi, I’m Hickory Stick, an American B & T Coonhound looking for my fur-ever family! Adopt me
Hi, I’m Erwin, the Bearded Dragon! I love crickets and hanging out in my hammock! If you’re looking for a cool, exotic pet, adopt ME!
Hi, I’m Tabasco, and I’m a spicy cat! I’m a 2-year-old Tabby, constantly on the move!

