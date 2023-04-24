HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – Not your average traffic stop. Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy Cpl. Jacobs was on routine patrol when he observed a turtle trying to cross a heavily trafficked section of Plum Point Road in Huntingtown.

This courageous deputy exited his patrol vehicle and cautiously moved the snapping turtle back to its habitat.

Thank you Cpl. Jacobs for your service and for saving lives. You are one step closer to a promotion with Animal Control.