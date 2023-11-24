CCPS Receive More Coat Donations For Students This Winter

LA PLATA, Md. – The Southern Maryland Chain Chapter of the Links Inc. recently donated 48 coats to Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) for students. Members of the organization recently dropped off the coats to the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building from their fifth annual coat drive. Every year the organization collects coats to present to three local school systems, Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s County public schools.

“It is a part of one of our facets, to strive to serve the community in need,” Pamela Johnson, chairperson of the local Links chapter, said. “There is always a need for coats and when we found an organization to partner with to distribute the coats, we were able to provide it year after year.” The Links, Inc., is an international, not-for-profit corporation established in 1946.

“We are grateful for community organizations that contribute to the overall well-being of CCPS students,” Superintendent of Schools Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., said. “Partnerships with organization such as the Links help us ensure students have the essentials they need to be successful.”

Delivering the coats were members from the organization, President of The Links Jacqueline Gray, Chairperson Pamela Johnson, Lisa Jenkins-DePeiza, Carmella Davis Watkins, Vice President Yonelle Moore Lee, Ingrid Williams-Horton, Kim Walker, Jehnell C. Linkins and Gloria Wiggs.