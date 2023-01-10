CCSO, Calvert FOP Lodge 109 Raise $500 For Autism Awareness

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Today, Sheriff Ricky Cox and members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office along with members from the Calvert FOP Lodge 109 presented a check to The Arc Southern Maryland in the amount of $500.00 following a fundraiser for Autism Awareness.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office held a fundraiser through the sale of limited edition Autism Awareness patches.

The patches sold for $5 and sold out in record time.

CCSO has placed a second order for patches will hopes of a February delivery date.

Stay tuned to the CCSO Facebook page for updates and future patch sales.